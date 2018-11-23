BLACK FRIDAY:2018 Guide: The Best Deals And Where To Find Them
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say an 82-year-old woman has died after the vehicle she was driving was broadsided on Thanksgiving Day at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 5 just west of Comfrey.

Lois Birkemeyer was pronounced dead after first being transported to a hospital by ambulance and then being flown to a hospital in Rochester.

Just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, authorities say the vehicle Birkemeyer was driving was broadsided by a minivan driven by an 80-year-old Windom woman. An 80-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were passengers in the minivan.

Every person involved in the two-vehicle crash was taken to the hospital, and both vehicles were total losses.

The crash is currently under investigation.

