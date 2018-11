MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Holidazzle celebration is officially underway at Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis.

People ice skated and enjoyed a fireworks show Friday night. WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle was the emcee of Friday’s kickoff.

Awesome to kick off @Holidazzle this year! Impressed so many came out for night 1. So much to see/do Thurs-Sun thru 12/23 #wcco #Holidazzle pic.twitter.com/CFyyexavLx — Jennifer Mayerle (@jennifermayerle) November 24, 2018

New activities this year include sleigh rides from Nicollet Mall. There are also giant snow globes you can climb in to take pictures.

Holidazzle runs Thursdays through Sundays until the weekend before Christmas.