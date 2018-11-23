BLACK FRIDAY:2018 Guide: The Best Deals And Where To Find Them
St. Paul
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a house exploded in St. Paul Friday morning, sending debris flying across the surrounding area.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Payne Ave. and Edgerton St. in St. Paul.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the explosion resulted in a lot of damage to surrounding structures, with a lot of homes damaged.

Fire crews are working to determine how extensive the damage is, as well as working with Xcel Energy crews to cut off a gas line.

According to WCCO’s Christiane Cordero, one victim was found inside and taken to a nearby hospital, where officials believe they are responsive. The victim’s condition is not yet known. Eight adult neighbors have been displaced — some with shattered windows.

Watch Cordero’s walk through of the incident:

No other victims have been confirmed at this time.

The St. Paul Fire Chief says he believes fire crews rescued a dog and a cat, and that they’re both alive.

A nearby restaurant owner, Fred Yarusso, tells WCCO he was just pulling up to his business when the explosion happened. He said he thought he was hit and that the explosion was unbelievably loud.

Watch Sky4 Video:


Home Leveled In St. Paul Explosion; 1 Victim Pulled From Wreckage
This is a developing situation, check back on WCCO.com for the latest.

