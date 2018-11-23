MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Zeke Nnaji is part of handful of Minnesota senior basketball players considered high-end — which means they can pick and choose their college destination.

“He’s going to end up being really, really good. He’s just improved so much,” said Hopkins Royals Coach Ken Novak Jr. “He reminds me a little bit of Kris Humphries years ago that, as a ninth grader, nobody knew who he was. As a tenth grader, he was like OK. And by the time he was a senior he was one of the best players in the country. Zeke has kind of had that incline.”

The 6-foot-11-inch forward from Hopkins High School did just that Friday. He narrowed his choice down to five prestigious schools, and in the end settled on the Wildcat life.

“My family and I have prayed long and hard about this decision, and we’ve come to a conclusion,” Nnaji said during his press conference. “I’ll be playing college basketball and continuing my education at [pauses as he looks at four college baseball caps] University of Arizona.”

He is a late bloomer, growing into his frame and getting better over the past two years. He now has a goal when he gets to Tucson.

“National championship, that’s the goal,” Nnaji said. “I think we have a great shot.”