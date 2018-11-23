MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will be honoring former wide receiver Randy Moss with a special ceremony during Sunday Night Football.

During halftime, the team says President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, David Baker, will present Moss with his official Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

Moss, who ranks second in NFL with 156 receiving touchdowns, was officially enshrined into the Hall Of Fame in August 2018 as a first-ballot nominee.

3 receptions

163 yards

3 TDs In 1998, #Vikings fans were incredibly thankful for @RandyMoss' Thanksgiving Day performance. pic.twitter.com/PcddpLMe74 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 22, 2018

Moss joins 13 other Vikings in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Cris Carter, Chris Doleman, Carl Eller, Jim Finks, Bud Grant, Paul Krause, Randall McDaniel, Alan Page, John Randle, Fran Tarkenton, Mick Tingelhoff, Ron Yary and Gary Zimmerman.

The ring is one of three iconic symbols that represent the elite status of being a Hall of Famer. The other two symbols are the Gold Jacket and Bronzed Bust.

The Vikings will face the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. They tied earlier in the season.