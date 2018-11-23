MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a good thing a woman in Osseo was away from home for Thanksgiving, because an SUV slammed into her apartment.

It happened early Friday morning at North Oaks Manor Apartments just off of Highway 169 at 93rd Avenue North.

Officials at the scene were not sure why the driver crashed into the building, but did say the woman who lives there was out for the night.

The vehicle did not hit any gas lines or cause any structural damage, so all they did for now is board up the hole in the wall.

We have not heard whether the driver was injured.