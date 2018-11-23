BLACK FRIDAY:2018 Guide: The Best Deals And Where To Find Them
Filed Under:Osseo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a good thing a woman in Osseo was away from home for Thanksgiving, because an SUV slammed into her apartment.

It happened early Friday morning at North Oaks Manor Apartments just off of Highway 169 at 93rd Avenue North.

Officials at the scene were not sure why the driver crashed into the building, but did say the woman who lives there was out for the night.

The vehicle did not hit any gas lines or cause any structural damage, so all they did for now is board up the hole in the wall.

We have not heard whether the driver was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.