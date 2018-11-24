  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
    7:30 PMRobbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Mankato, Minnesota State Univeristy-Mankato
A mudslide in Mankato in 2014 (credit: CBS)

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — A study has determined that nearly 500 landslides have happened in the Mankato area.

Minnesota State University Earth Science Programs Director Phillip Larson with the help of students mapped out the area’s ravines, bluffs, nooks and crannies during the past three years. Their work determined where landslides have occurred, and what areas are more at risk for them.

The Free Press reports the odds of residents facing property damage due to landslides is small, but area scientists believe those odds might grow with each passing year.

A lot of the ground that makes up ravines and bluffs in the area is becoming more prone to erosion because of increasing rainfall and urban development.

The Mankato-area work is part of a larger statewide study involving eight colleges and universities.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.