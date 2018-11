St. Paul House Explodes: 1 Victim Pulled From WreckageA huge explosion jolted a St. Paul neighborhood Friday morning, sending 80-year-old John Lundahl to the hospital, and blowing out windows and walls of nearby homes. A nearby security camera captured the explosion rip the house apart, spewing an enormous fireball. The home was leveled, and others have been evacuated.

Eden Prairie Police Arrest Lloyd Johnson, 55, In Connection To McDonald's Gun IncidentThere are concerns surrounding how a situation was handled this week after a group of Somali teens alleged that a man pulled a gun on them inside an Eden Prairie McDonald’s restaurant. Eden Prairie police are investigating the incident, which happened Monday night at the restaurant on Prairie Center Drive, near the city’s shopping mall. Police arrested 55-year-old Lloyd Edward Johnson Wednesday afternoon on probable cause second-degree assault. Johnson, from Eden Prairie, is being held at Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis

Duluth Police Arrest Chris Dunker After Chase Ends In Crash At City's AirportThe FBI questioned a driver who led police on a chase Friday after crashing through a gate at Duluth International Airport. Police say 36-year-old Christopher Dunker crashed into a gate and then drove onto the runway. Officers chased him and stopped him.

26 Fort Snelling Buildings To Be Turned Into Affordable Housing For VeteransTwenty-six historic Fort Snelling buildings are going to be turned into affordable housing apartments, targeted for military veterans and their families.

Breast Cancer Caused By More Than Just Genetics; Quiz Helps Women Identify RiskBreast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the second most deadly kind of cancer found in women, with nearly one in eight women diagnosed.

Meet WCCO’s Coach Of The Year, And His Secret WeaponIn conjunction with the Minnesota Vikings and the NFL, WCCO-TV’s High School Sports Rally Coach of the Year is Owatonna High School’s Jeff Williams. The award includes a trip to Orlando to represent the Vikings market in the Pro Bowl. Williams has been winning games for the Huskies for a long time, and he's got his eyes on back-to-back to state titles this week -- with the help of one dynamic running back.

Ruling In Genital Mutilation Case Shocks Women's AdvocatesWomen's rights advocates said they were shocked when a federal judge in Michigan ruled this week that a law protecting girls from genital mutilation was unconstitutional. They called his decision a serious blow to girls' rights. Legal experts said the judge made clear that U.S. states have authority to ban the practice, though only about half do. Here is a look at the ruling, which dismissed several charges against a doctor accused of cutting nine girls in three states as part of a religious custom, and what could happen next.

'Your Heart Just Sinks': Families Of Teens Hit By Car Recall Incident, Push For Safety MeasuresFamily members of two 14-year-old girls who were seriously hurt after being hit by a car in St. Francis are speaking about the incident for the first time.

Hopkins’ Zeke Nnaji Heading To ArizonaZeke Nnaji is part of handful of Minnesota senior basketball players considered high-end – which means they can pick and choose their college destination. The 6-foot-11-inch forward from Hopkins High School did just that Friday. He narrowed his choice down to prestigious five schools – and in the end decided to become a Wildcat.

Video Of Encounter Between St. Paul Chipotle Manager & Black Patrons Goes ViralA video shot inside a St. Paul Chipotle restaurant is going viral on social media. Posted on Twitter, it shows the interaction between a Chipotle manager, Masud Ali, and some of his friends at the Grand Avenue location on Thursday.