MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 58-year-old Brooklyn Center man died on Wednesday during an industrial accident while delivering liquid CO2 in Spring Lake Park.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at a McDonald’s in Spring Lake Park. Investigators say they believe the adult male driver was overcome by CO2 in the cargo area of a truck. The leak was caused by a mechanical failure of the distribution system in the truck, which was delivering liquid CO2.

Anoka County officials believe the delivery driver was overcome by CO2 trying to fix the system failure.

The victim was found in the cargo area. The man was identified Sunday as Amos Bordia Hagbe of Brooklyn Center.

The truck involved is from Jason’s Beverage Carbonation Company, which is based out of St. Paul. When asked for a comment on the incident, the company declined. The incident remains under investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police Department and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.