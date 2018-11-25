MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar isn’t confirming or denying a possible presidential run in 2020.

“I’ll just say that I’ll let you know if — I’ll let you know when I make any kind of a decision, but for right now, we are talking about deer,” Klobuchar said.

Senator Klobuchar is considered one of the potential candidates who will make a bid for the White House in the next election. In an interview with ABC This Week, she said people have been talking to her about a possible run.

But she hasn’t made an official decision.