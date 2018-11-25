'So Sad': Family of Hospitalized 80-Year-Old Reacts To St. Paul Home ExplosionLooking at what's left of a small, olive green home off Payne Avenue in St. Paul, it's hard to believe someone made it out alive after the home exploded on Friday morning.

Best 2018 Holiday Restaurant Gift Card Deals In MinnesotaIt’s the best time of the year if you’re looking for a great deal on restaurant gift cards. Spend $100, get $20. Spend $100, get $25. Spend $25, get $5. It’s the perfect way to say “thank you” to coworkers, or your babysitter, or a great gift for family and friends.

Climate Change Impact In MinnesotaMinnesota is not immune to the impacts of Climate Change.

St. Paul House Explodes: 1 Victim Pulled From WreckageA huge explosion jolted a St. Paul neighborhood Friday morning, sending 80-year-old John Lundahl to the hospital, and blowing out windows and walls of nearby homes. A nearby security camera captured the explosion rip the house apart, spewing an enormous fireball. The home was leveled, and others have been evacuated.

Murder Trial For Former Gopher Player Daquein McNeil Ends In Hung JuryThe trial for a former University of Minnesota basketball player accused of murder in Baltimore has ended in a hung jury. The Star Tribune reports that a mistrial was declared in the case of Daquein McNeil, who played for the Gophers for one season. A second trial is scheduled for February. McNeil is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Charles Brewer in June of 2017.

26 Fort Snelling Buildings To Be Turned Into Affordable Housing For VeteransTwenty-six historic Fort Snelling buildings are going to be turned into affordable housing apartments, targeted for military veterans and their families.

Eden Prairie Police Arrest Lloyd Johnson, 55, In Connection To McDonald's Gun IncidentThere are concerns surrounding how a situation was handled this week after a group of Somali teens alleged that a man pulled a gun on them inside an Eden Prairie McDonald’s restaurant. Eden Prairie police are investigating the incident, which happened Monday night at the restaurant on Prairie Center Drive, near the city’s shopping mall. Police arrested 55-year-old Lloyd Edward Johnson Wednesday afternoon on probable cause second-degree assault. Johnson, from Eden Prairie, is being held at Hennepin County Jail in downtown Minneapolis

Video Of Encounter Between St. Paul Chipotle Manager & Black Patrons Goes ViralA video shot inside a St. Paul Chipotle restaurant is going viral on social media. Posted on Twitter, it shows the interaction between a Chipotle manager, Masud Ali, and some of his friends at the Grand Avenue location on Thursday.

Gophers Take Back Axe, Beat Wisconsin 37-15Demetrius Douglas returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown, Minnesota's defense held up on the road and the Golden Gophers ran away from Wisconsin for a 37-15 win on Saturday to snap a 14-game losing streak in the rivalry and reclaim Paul Bunyan's Axe.

St. Paul Home Explosion To Impact Neighborhood For Months To ComeA day after a massive home explosion in St. Paul, businesses near St. Paul's Railroad Island neighborhood are just beginning to assess the damage. Surveillance video shows the massive explosion that happened at 8:32 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Payne Avenue and Edgerton Street.