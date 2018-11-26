  • WCCO 4On Air

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are looking for a man who is suspected of striking an unmarked squad car and allegedly attempting to hit officers with a stolen vehicle.

According to authorities, the Columbia Heights Police Department responded to a call of a person sleeping in a BMW around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

As officers approached the car, the suspect accelerated toward one officer, who was able to jump out of the way. The suspect then ran into a squad car before fleeing the scene.

Police determined the car was stolen out of Minnetonka, and it was later recovered, unoccupied, in Fridley.

Still photos of the suspect were captured from the officers’ body cameras.

(credit: Columbia Heights Police Department)

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or have information about the incident is urged to call the Columbia Heights Police Department at 763-427-1212.

