MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Ramsey man has been charged by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office with six felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay individual taxes.

According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Nicholas Todd Erickson failed to file income tax returns and failed to pay income taxes for tax years 2013-18. As stated in a criminal complaint, Erickson allegedly earned enough income through his business to be required to file income tax returns and pay income taxes in Minnesota.

The Department of Revenue says Erickson has never filed an income tax return in Minnesota, though he allegedly knew or should have known to file and pay because he filed sales tax returns for his business.

According to the criminal complaint, Erickson had entered into an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Revenue to pay back more than $77,000 in income taxes he owed from a previous audit and assessment for tax years 2004-09. Erickson owes more than $30,400 in additional unpaid income tax, along with penalties and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.