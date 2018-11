MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Target Center announced Monday the Legends of Hip Hop tour will make a stop there in April.

Artists Juvenile, Scarface, Too Short, DJ Quik, 8 Ball and MJG and Bun B will perform in Minneapolis April 13 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at the Target Center box office, online or by calling 888-9-AXS-TIX.