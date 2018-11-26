MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit is planning to trim bus routes next month in the wake of the third quarter ridership declines.

The Star Tribune reports that through September, ridership totaled just over 63.9 million, marking a 2 percent drop when compared to the first nine months of 2017.

Local bus ridership is down 4 percent, and express bus ridership is down 8 percent.

This weekend, on Dec. 1, cuts to the bus schedule will be implemented, which is typical following a drop in ridership numbers. According to The Star Tribune, however, this amount of changes is greater than normal.

Notable changes include Route 20 being totally eliminated. Metro Transit cited low ridership for the line that took Northstar commuters from Target Field to the southern end of downtown Minneapolis.

Another notable change is Route 16, which will no longer run west of Fairview Avenue in St. Paul. Additionally, service will end on weekdays at 9 p.m. and earlier on weekends. Metro Transit says commuters can use the Green Line to finish their trips.

On the busy Route 21 along Lake Street in Minneapolis, service will be less frequent, going from every 7 minutes to every 10 minutes on weekdays and Saturday. On Sunday, the service will run every 15 minutes.

To see all the changes, click here.

Earlier this year, Metro Transit saw a surprising decline in ridership during the first quarter, when numbers were down 7 percent.

However, as bus ridership shrinks in the Twin Cities, light rail ridership is on the rise.