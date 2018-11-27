  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Northeast Minneapolis, Suspicious Death
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating a suspicious death Tuesday as a possible homicide.

According to police, officers responded at noon Tuesday to the report of an unresponsive male on the 3600 block of Grand Street Northeast.

Upon arrival, officers found the male deceased.

Based on evidence at the scene, this is being treated as a possible homicide.

Crime lab is at the scene gathering evidence and officers are canvassing the area, speaking with potential witnesses.

Police would not comment on the manner of death.

