MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Twin Cities man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to have sex with a woman while she slept. Additionally, investigators say he took video of the woman, and took videos of other women, who didn’t know they were being recorded.

Jeffrey Eldred, of Shoreview, is charged with one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman told police that she met Eldred on Tinder and went to his home on Nov. 3. They drank wine and kissed in his bed. Because the woman had been drinking, she decided to stay the night, during which she said Eldred tried to have sex with her at least 10 times, despite her repeatedly telling him no. She also woke up once to Eldred putting his genitals in her face.

In the morning, she asked to use his computer. On the device, she saw about 40 videos of what appeared to be Eldred putting his penis in the mouths and vaginas of sleeping women. Concerned, the woman took a photo of the videos, which she later showed to police, fearing about what Eldred might do with the footage.

On Nov. 21, police executed a search warrant at Eldred’s home, the complaint states. Investigators looked at his cell phone, which contained a video of the woman who called police, as well as several videos of another woman, who proved to be someone Eldred dated off-and-on over the past year.

Eldred told police that he and the woman he was dating would get drunk and take videos. When police contacted the woman, however, she said she never agreed to let him take videos of her asleep. “Who f—ing does that,” she told police, the complaint states. “That’s so f—ed up.”

Eldred also told police that he took videos of a woman from New York, whose name he couldn’t remember. Police say they are trying to contact all the women in the videos.

Police arrested Eldred after he bought a new phone to contact the woman he had been seeing. In the phone call, which police recorded, he denied raping anyone but did apologize to the woman for recording one video of him having sex with her.

If convicted of the criminal sexual conduct charge, Eldred faces a maximum sentence of 7 and-a-half years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.