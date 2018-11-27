MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with ramming the gates at the governor’s residence in St. Paul is slated to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities arrested 59-year-old Clinton Fouquette, of Center City, after they say he plowed through the front gates of the governor’s residence Sunday evening.

Troopers say he wanted to talk to Gov. Mark Dayton, who was inside at the time of the crash.

Repairs on the gates began Monday. The damage done was estimated to be between $50,000 and $75,000.

Fouquette has been charged with terroristic threats and damage to property. He faces up to 5 years in prison on each charge.