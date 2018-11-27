  • WCCO 4On Air

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man hurt while working on a construction project in Thief River Falls has died of his injuries.

KVRR reports McShane Construction Company says the man was working for the steel erector on an expansion at Digi-Key when he was injured in an accident Nov. 6. The company says the worker died 9 days later. No other details were provided.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

