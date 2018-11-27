  • WCCO 4On Air

Man Arrested In Robbinsdale Where Officer Was Heading
Filed Under:Crystal, Crystal Police Officer
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Crystal police officer’s squad vehicle has been struck while responding to a call Tuesday.

According to Crystal Police Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard, Crystal police received a call for an officer who needed help on the 3800 block of Vera Cruz Avenue in Robbinsdale.

Then, a Crystal officer responding to the call was struck by another motorist while leaving the driveway of the Crystal police station. Neither the motorist nor police officer were injured.

The squad sustained damage to the front while the other vehicle sustained minor damage, but appeared functional.

According to Robbinsdale police, a man was taken into custody in the incident where the Crystal officer was heading. He was arrested on outstanding warrants and additional charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle and narcotics possession.

Formal charges are pending by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

