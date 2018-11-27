(credit: CBS)
Title: Editor (Part-time)
Department: Tech Op (News)
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Edit newscast elements for weekend morning shows.
- Work closely with show producers, reporters and other editors.
- Edit daily stories under deadline pressure using non-linear editing systems during an early morning or overnight shift.
- Work with reporters and producers to create stories that are visually appealing and meaningful.
- Maintain assigned equipment in good working order and report equipment problems to supervisor.
- Complete work within newscast deadlines.
- Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards consistent with company policies and values.
- Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Candidate must have the ability to work quickly and efficiently on deadline and under pressure.
- Should be well versed in the operation of news editing systems and newsroom computer systems.
- Must be reliable, and able to learn new technologies for news gathering/editing.
- Operating proficiency of non-linear editing on FCPX, Avid, Edius or a similar system
- One to two years experience editing in a medium to major market.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Two-year degree preferred.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
- Please include link to resume reel.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.