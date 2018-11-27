MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Barron, Wisconsin is holding out hope for the safe return of a missing teenager.

Jayme Closs, 13, vanished from her home last month after her parents were shot and killed.

The Clerk of Court Office decorated a Christmas tree in her honor, which is standing in the lobby of the Barron County Sheriff’s office. It serves as a reminder that she is still out there.

Anyone with information on Jayme’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-855-744-3879. There is a $50,000 reward for information that helps them find her.

