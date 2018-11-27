MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The real cold temperatures will soon come to an end for the time being, but not before we get hit with some snow.

Snow and mixed precipitation in the Dakota is heading east Tuesday night, and Minnesota will likely have a Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday due to this system.

Light snow should reach the Twin Cities by lunchtime, making Wednesday evening’s commute an extra slow one.

It won’t be a whopper of a snow storm, but it doesn’t take much to make slick road conditions.

The flakes won’t peter out until early Thursday morning. Accumulation is ranging from 1-3 inches throughout the state, with central Minnesota looking to take the brunt of it.

Despite the snow, a warming trend will continue throughout the week, reaching into the high 30s by Friday.

More snow is forecasted for Sunday and Monday, but the storm systems look to be trending just south of Minnesota. But models this far out do tend to change, so don’t bury your shovel or snow blower into the back of your garage after Thursday.

