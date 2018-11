MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who allegedly pulled a gun on a group of Somali teenagers at a Twin Cities McDonald’s is out of jail.

Video of the dispute inside the Eden Prairie restaurant last week went viral.

A group of Somali teenagers say Lloyd Johnson made racist remarks about how they were paying. They say an argument escalated and he pulled out a gun.

Prosecutors say they were unable to look at additional evidence before Monday’s deadline to charge Johnson.