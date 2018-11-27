  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Giving Tuesday, a day where giving to charity is encouraged, Minnesota as a state has been recognized as the most charitable in the nation.

That’s according to the personal-finance website Wallethub, which released its report on 2018’s Most Charitable States Tuesday.

According to Wallethub, Minnesota tops all other states in the nation based on 18 key indicators of charitable behavior. Those include volunteer rate, share of income donated and share of sheltered homeless.

Following Minnesota’s wake are Utah, New York and Maryland.

Source: WalletHub

On the flip side, the least charitable state was determined to be Nevada, with Rhode Island and Arizona as 49th and 48th respectively.

Other findings from the study determined that Blue states are more generous than Red states.

For more on the study, click here.

