(credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If this is the “most wonderful” time of the year, why are so many people stressed?

A new survey shows one in three Americans will suffer “Festive Burnout” before Christmas.

The new survey was conducted by Slumber Cloud, and looked at the impacts of holiday stress.

It also found that 68 percent of Americans consider the holiday season a stressful time.

Some of the top reasons said they get “festive burnout” were long lines, buying presents and cooking.

