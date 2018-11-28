MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says the light snow storm that kicked off Wednesday afternoon will be gone by Thursday morning’s commute.

But despite the low snow totals, the system has wreaked havoc on Minnesota roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 392 crashes on Wednesday as of 9:45 p.m. Forty-four of those crashes resulted in injury. Ninety-five vehicles went off the road, and seven semi trucks jackknifed.

More snow is expected to accumulate overnight, with most parts of the state racking up somewhere between 1.5 and 3 inches.

Shaffer says our warming trend will peak Friday in the mid-30s, but another storm system will move into the southern half of state late Friday and into early Saturday morning. With temperatures near or above freezing, it will be a rain-snow mix, which makes forecasting snow totals tough.