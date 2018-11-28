(CBS Boston/CBS Local) — The two most popular baby names are back on top for another year.

According to BabyCenter, Sophia and Jackson are the most popular names for babies in 2018.

They’re followed by Olivia, Emma, Ava and Isabella for girls. For boys Liam, Noah, Aiden, and Caden round out the top five.

And when it comes to choosing a name, BabyCenter looked at the top influences for 2018.

Zen names like Peace and Sky were popular picks. The Kardashians also played a role as more babies were named Stormi and Saint this year. And names associated with Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines like Magnolia, Emmie, Ella, Drake and Crew also proved to be more common.

People looked to food for inspiration, with Kale and Kiwi both growing nearly 40 percent in popularity.

Some parents are also big fans of the video game Fortnite, with character names like Ramirez, Leviathan, Bunny and Rogue becoming more popular.

