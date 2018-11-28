MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The only survivor of a Girl Scout tragedy is home Wednesday night.

RELATED: Girl Scout Troop Leader Fired After Event For Crash Victims

Ten-year-old Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s mother announced on Facebook that she got out of the hospital the day before Thanksgiving.

A driver hit Zwiefelhofer, three other troop members and a mother as they picked up trash along a highway in Wisconsin earlier this month. None of the others survived.

RELATED: Driver Facing 11 Charges In Crash That Killed 3 Girl Scouts, Volunteer

Zwiefelhofer suffered internal injuries and broken bones. Police say the driver told them he huffed a can of air duster before the crash.