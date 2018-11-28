Filed Under:Girl Scouts, Local TV, Madalyn Zwiefelhofer, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The only survivor of a Girl Scout tragedy is home Wednesday night.

Ten-year-old Madalyn Zwiefelhofer’s mother announced on Facebook that she got out of the hospital the day before Thanksgiving.

Madalyn Zwiefelhofer and her family (credit: Dianne Zwiefelhofer/Facebook)

A driver hit Zwiefelhofer, three other troop members and a mother as they picked up trash along a highway in Wisconsin earlier this month. None of the others survived.

Zwiefelhofer suffered internal injuries and broken bones. Police say the driver told them he huffed a can of air duster before the crash.