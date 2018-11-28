MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A free ice skating rink is coming to the Mall of America this holiday season.

The mega mall announced Wednesday that a 12,000 square-foot rink, called Skate the Star, will be located at the Bloomington shopping mecca’s north entrance. Images posted on the mall’s Facebook page show the rink as a circular track with a warming station in the middle.

The rink is slated to open on Dec. 8 and be available to shoppers during select mall hours. All skaters must complete a waiver, with minors needing a parent or guardian to sign for them.

Shoppers can bring their own skates and get on the ice for free, or they can rent skates for $5, will 100 percent of the sales going to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities.

The rink, which is being presented by UCare, will be around for those making post-holiday returns. It’s slated to be available to mall-goers until Jan. 27.