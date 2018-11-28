The moment of the coin toss (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman who won a coin toss for a Maplewood City Council seat has, in the end, lost the race.

The election night results showed a tie between Nikki Villavicencio and incumbent Marylee Abrams. Each had 5,755 votes.

State statute called for the tie to be decided by lot. So, they flipped a coin, and Villavicencio won.

But the canvass results, made official on Tuesday, showed Abrams up by five votes, meaning Abrams will keep her seat in Maplewood.

If the canvass results still had shown a tie, the coin toss would have stood.