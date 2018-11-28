MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new report says climate change could soon cost hundreds of billions of dollars in damage to the economy.

But President Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe the study by 300 scientists and more than a dozen of his own federal agencies.

Even so, the report says the impact on Minnesota could be devastating.

President Trump is still questioning climate change, recently tweeting about cold weather: “What Happened To Global Warming?”

He also mocked a massive climate change study — by his own administration.

The National Climate Assessment predicts devastating consequences if nothing is done.

Minnesota’s headline: “Much Hotter Summers, Much Warmer Winters.”

The assessment predicts a future Minnesota that doesn’t look familiar.

Iconic forests will shrink, slowly moving 90 miles north. Trees needing cooler temperatures — like birch, aspen, fir and spruce — will die off.

In winter, fewer big snowfalls mean shorter resort seasons and less ice fishing.

In summer, extreme rainfalls and flash floods. More “tropical” nights, when temperatures don’t fall below 68 degrees.

Ice-out on lakes will be earlier, extending the shipping season.

But there will be more lake algae, affecting boating. More mosquitoes and ticks. Fewer moose. More bass. Fewer walleye.

The National Climate Assessment predicts longer growing seasons for Minnesota farmers, including soybeans, wheat and corn. But the assessment also predicts crop pests and disease that are common in southern states.

And more rain — sometimes all at once. Extreme rain will overwhelm storm systems, pouring into the Mississippi River, causing floods and chemical pollution.

The scientist who wrote the report say they have “high confidence” in the climate forecast. It says states like Minnesota could be among the hardest hit. And if there’s no action to change it, it might soon be too late to reverse.

Here Are Some Of The Sources We Used For This Reality Check:

National Climate Assessment

Agriculture and Food Safety

Adapting to Climate Change in MN

Impact of Climate Change on MN Natural Resources

Midwest Flood Data