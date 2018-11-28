  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis officials are stepping up efforts to get residents to leave a large homeless camp as cold weather sets in.

Crews from the Minneapolis Fire Department set up a heated army tent Wednesday across the street from the encampment. The tent will serve as a dining hall and meeting space for some 200 people still living at the camp in south Minneapolis.

RELATED: WCCO Spends A Night At The Minneapolis Homeless Encampment ‘Tent City’

The Star Tribune reports the warming tent is part of an effort to persuade people to leave the camp and move to a new, nearby emergency shelter by mid-December.

Outreach workers say people living at the camp have been spending more time in their tents or in warmer areas, such as public libraries and light-rail cars.

The camp has housed as many as 300 people, mostly Native Americans.

