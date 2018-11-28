Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Parks Foundation has been given $1 million to renovate the city’s riverfront parks and trails.

The RiverFirst Capital Campaign Anchor grant, awarded to the foundation by Bank of America, will fund new amenities like a new park pavilion as part of the Water Works project, featuring a restaurant by James Beard Award-winning The Sioux Chef; restored spaces for recreational activities; and the Great Northern Greenway River Link, which will be a public space for art and interactive experiences.

“With Bank of America’s catalytic contribution to RiverFirst, breaking ground on two of the most important new Minneapolis parks projects in recent decades is within reach,” says Tom Evers, executive director of the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

Evers added, “We’re grateful that Bank of America understands the power of Water Works and the Great Northern Greenway River Link to connect residents and visitors to our region’s greatest natural asset –- the Mississippi River –- and affirms their commitment to the Twin Cities by making such a meaningful gift at this critical time in the campaign.”

Water Works will focus on Mill Ruins Park, which is home to St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge, while the Great Northern Greenway River Link will focus on where the Greenway meets the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis.