  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minneapolis, RiverFirst Campaign
(credit: Minneapolis Parks Foundation)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Parks Foundation has been given $1 million to renovate the city’s riverfront parks and trails.

The RiverFirst Capital Campaign Anchor grant, awarded to the foundation by Bank of America, will fund new amenities like a new park pavilion as part of the Water Works project, featuring a restaurant by James Beard Award-winning The Sioux Chef; restored spaces for recreational activities; and the Great Northern Greenway River Link, which will be a public space for art and interactive experiences.

full spacer Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

(credit: Minneapolis Parks Foundation)

full spacer Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

“With Bank of America’s catalytic contribution to RiverFirst, breaking ground on two of the most important new Minneapolis parks projects in recent decades is within reach,” says Tom Evers, executive director of the Minneapolis Parks Foundation.

Evers added, “We’re grateful that Bank of America understands the power of Water Works and the Great Northern Greenway River Link to connect residents and visitors to our region’s greatest natural asset –- the Mississippi River –- and affirms their commitment to the Twin Cities by making such a meaningful gift at this critical time in the campaign.”

full spacer Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

(credit: Minneapolis Parks Foundation)

full spacer Minneapolis Parks Foundation Receives $1M Grant To Fund Parks And Trails Renovation

Water Works will focus on Mill Ruins Park, which is home to St. Anthony Falls and the Stone Arch Bridge, while the Great Northern Greenway River Link will focus on where the Greenway meets the Mississippi River in North Minneapolis.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.