Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ogema, White Earth Police

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in an apparent hunting accident that killed a former police chief in northwestern Minnesota earlier this month.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office and White Earth Tribal police arrested a 54-year-old rural Ogema man in the Nov. 10 shooting death of 53-year-old Jay Clayton Nelson. Nelson was former police chief of Lake Park, Minnesota.

Sheriff Todd Glander says the suspect is in the Becker County Jail on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Nelson was traveling on a trail when a bullet struck the vehicle he was driving. He died of a gunshot wound. Authorities say his death appears to be a hunting accident.

