MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has escaped from Hennepin County Public Jail custody Wednesday morning.

Sources tell WCCO-TV that the suspect, 57-year-old Michal Simon, broke a 7th floor window of the Hennepin County Public Safety facility. He then climbed out of the window to make his escape.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Simon was booked into the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 25, 2018 for financial transaction card fraud and a MN Department of Corrections hold for burglary.

The sheriff’s office says Simon escaped at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. A coordinated search for him is ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 1-888-988-8477.

The Hennepin County Public Jail is located on 401 S 4th Ave in downtown Minneapolis.

This is a developing situation, so check back with the latest information.