MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has escaped from Hennepin County Public Jail custody Wednesday morning.

Sources tell WCCO-TV that the suspect, 57-year-old Michal Simon, broke a 7th floor window of the Hennepin County Public Safety facility. He then climbed out of the window to make his escape.

michal simon 2 Man Escapes Hennepin Co. Jail By Breaking 7th Floor Window

Michal Simon (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Simon was booked into the Adult Detention Center on Sept. 25, 2018 for financial transaction card fraud and a MN Department of Corrections hold for burglary.

The sheriff’s office says Simon escaped at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. A coordinated search for him is ongoing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the sheriff’s office tip line at 1-888-988-8477.

The Hennepin County Public Jail is located on 401 S 4th Ave in downtown Minneapolis.

This is a developing situation, so check back with the latest information.

