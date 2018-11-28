Filed Under:Nicole Van Heel, St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Cloud paramedic has died after she suffered a stroke while on duty.

Nicole Van Heel, 34, died at the St. Cloud Hospital from complications she experienced as a result of a stroke Nov. 25.

Van Heel had worked for Gold Cross Ambulance for more than a decade as a paramedic. She had also been a firefighter for the St. Augusta Fire Department and later the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Van Heel’s funeral will be held Friday morning at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

