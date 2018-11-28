MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two WWE wrestlers say their rental car was burglarized Tuesday night in downtown Minneapolis.

Lince Dorado and Cedric Alexander were in town for the SmackDown live event at Target Center.

RIP fany pack 😭 pic.twitter.com/lD7OUZhDV2 — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) November 28, 2018

After the show, they discovered the front passenger-side window of their rental had been smashed. They shared photos and video on social media, and said the only thing that was taken was a fanny pack.

Alexander said glass was stuck to his pants on the way to the airport. But Dorado said they still love Minneapolis despite the robbery.