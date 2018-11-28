MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross is reprimanding a chancellor for inviting a porn star to speak at his campus.

UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow paid 59-year-old porn actress Nina Hartley $5,000 out of his discretionary fund to speak on campus Nov. 1.

Two weeks later Gow said he was sorry for the media attention Hartley’s visit attracted and promised to personally reimburse the school the $5,000.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Cross reprimanded Gow in a Nov. 6 letter, saying that Gow exercised poor judgment and a potential raise regents will consider next month is now at risk.

Cross also warned Gow that he’s ordering an audit of his discretionary fund.

Gow said he invited Hartley as a means of promoting the system’s freedom of expression policy.

