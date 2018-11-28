MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Video has been released showing a woman who was taken into custody after jumping atop a Chisago County squad car and slashing at a sheriff’s deputy with a box cutter.
The incident happened in December 2016, after police received a call that a woman was walking down a road and aggressively throwing things.
When the squad car arrived at the scene, as the video shows, the woman leaped onto the car’s hood, and she started yelling at him.
Sgt. Ryan Edmonds parked the vehicle, and the woman fell onto the windshield, revealing she was holding a box cutter.
According to the sheriff’s office, Edmonds was able to grab the knife from her and throw it out of reach. After the event, he noted that his leather gloves had been cut in several places during the incident. The woman was also carrying another utility knife along with several razor blades.
The woman was convicted of damage to property. Charges of obstructing legal process and disorderly conduct were dismissed, and she was ordered to pay restitution for repairs to the squad car.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said they wanted to release the video to show “the dangers and erratic behaviors law enforcement deals with on any given day or night.”
