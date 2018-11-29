  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Aitkin County, Death Investigation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two adults were found dead Tuesday when deputies responded for a welfare check at a Spalding Township residence.

Police say the residence, located southeast of McGregor, was locked and deputies had to force entry. Authorities do not believe there is any threat to the public regarding the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation. Identities have not been released.

No additional information has been released at this time.

