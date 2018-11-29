MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An armed individual was shot and killed Wednesday during a struggle with police following a traffic stop near the intersection of 30th Street Northwest and Ridgeway Avenue in Bemidji.

Police say during the stop, which occurred just before 11 p.m., a Bemidji police officer confirmed a passenger in the vehicle had a felony warrant. A Beltrami County sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist, and the passenger was asked to exit the vehicle to be arrested.

Both the officer and the deputy say they saw the passenger in possession of a handgun, and the officer allegedly began to struggle for control of the weapon. The officer and the deputy both discharged their weapons, hitting and killing the suspect.

The officer was wearing a body camera during the incident, and the officer and the deputy have been placed on standard administrative leave.

No additional information has been released at this time.