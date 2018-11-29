MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An assistant principal at Hastings High School is stepping down following an investigation into school money that was spent on sports tickets.

Joshua Mclay was under investigation for misappropriation of funds after someone noticed a charge for tickets to a Notre Dame game.

The Superintendent for District 200, Tim Collins, told WCCO that Mclay has agreed to step down as assistant principal at the end of the year.

He will also step down as the head wresting coach at the end of the season.

Mclay will serve a 10-day suspension without pay and pay back the $11,000 in misappropriated funds.

The district says it will retain him as a teacher for the next school year.