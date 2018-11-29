  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Bena, Cass County, Fatal Stabbing, Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a Bena man is in custody after the death of his 54-year-old mother. Her death was ruled a homicide due to multiple stab wounds.

Just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an unresponsive adult woman at a Bena residence. Investigators identified the woman as 54-year-old Joy Marie Matthews.

Her son, 34-year-old Thomas Wayne Matthews, was arrested in connection with both his mother’s death and an assault the day before outside Big Winnie Bar in Bena.

Authorities say they received a report of an out-of-control man outside the bar just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. When police arrived, the man, identified as Thomas Matthews, was being restrained after allegedly attacking and assaulting patrons outside the bar.

He is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail, but he has not been formally charged for either of the incidents. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

No additional information has been released at this time.

