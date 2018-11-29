  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Civil Suit, Danny Heinrich, Jacob Wetterling, Jared Scheierl
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who sued Danny Heinrich has been awarded over $17 million in damages.

Jared Scheierl filed a lawsuit against Heinrich, accusing him of assault when he was 12 years old.

According to court documents, a Stearns County District Court judge made the decision Tuesday, saying Heinrich’s actions in 1989 resulted in immeasurable damages and “a life of emotional pain, anguish and preoccupation with finding his abuser.”

Heinrich is serving 20 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges as part of a deal that ended the Jacob Wetterling mystery.

