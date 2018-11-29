MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO-TV’s Pat Kessler examined a new report on climate change in Wednesday night’s edition of “Reality Check” — and it is a topic that has a lot of people talking.

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t believe the National Climate Assessment report, but can 300 scientists and 13 federal agencies all be wrong?

This topic is really striking a chord with just about everyone; one of the rare topics that affects literally everyone in Minnesota.

There are different scenarios, but this predicts dire consequences if there’s no action.

President Trump says he doesn’t believe his own scientists.

“I don’t believe it,” Trump said. “No, no, I don’t believe it.”

The president has been rolling back environmental regulations and pulled out of the Paris climate accords.

We have been debating this for years, and it sounds like many viewers agree with the president. Here is one viewer comment:

You can’t get the weather forecast correct for next week. Let alone in years to come. Keep telling the public the sky is falling, some of them will believe you.

And this comment comes from Linda:

It was eye-opening for those who haven’t been paying attention, but not so frightening that people ran screaming from the room. So, climate change still gets a lot of skepticism.

It does, with people erroneously comparing it to weather forecasting — but the consequences to Minnesota could be very serious. Here’s just a few:

Minnesota’s iconic trees will die off.

Forests will shrink, slowly moving north.

Winter will be warmer with fewer big snowfalls.

Summers much hotter with extreme rainfalls.

More mosquitoes and ticks.

Fewer moose.

More bass.

Fewer walleye.

And to reiterate, President Trump doesn’t buy it.