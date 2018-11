MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Roads conditions are sloppy and slippery in the Twin Cities Thursday morning after about 2.5 inches of snow fell on the metro area overnight.

So far, there’s been once major closure: Northbound 35W in Richfield was closed around 5:20 a.m. due to a jackknifed semi. The roadway reopened around 6:10 a.m.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, this was the biggest snowstorm the metro has seen this year.