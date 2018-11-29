NEW YORK (AP/WCCO) — Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” has dominated the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, winning best film, best director and best cinematography.

The overwhelming show of support for “Roma” by the critics group on Thursday wasn’t a surprise. Cuaron’s film is Netflix’s most acclaimed release yet, and it’s widely expected to contend for best picture at the Academy Awards. Cuaron made the black-and-white 1970s-set film based on his own upbringing in Mexico City, serving as his own cinematographer.

The critics also voted Ethan Hawke best actor for Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” and awarded Schrader best screenplay.

Best actress went to Regina Hall for “Support the Girls.” Supporting acting prizes were awarded to Regina King for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and to Richard E. Grant for “Can You Forgive Me?”

The New York Film Critics Circle is one of the oldest and most prominent critics’ groups to hand out awards at the end of the movie year. Many of their choices become front-runners for Academy Award consideration.

However, on occasion they have thrown their support behind candidates that don’t wind up with Oscar nominations. In 1998, they famously gave their best actress award to Cameron Diaz in “There’s Something About Mary.” She was not nominated for an Oscar the following spring.

