MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wayzata Police Department is issuing a warning to keep valuables, gifts and personal items out of sight after receiving several reports this week of tampering and thefts from motor vehicles.

Authorities say the incidents occurred on Rice Street East, Grand Avenue South, Barry Avenue South, Birch Lane and the 700 block of Wayzata Boulevard East in Wayzata.

According to reports, some of the vehicles were left unlocked and a few of the vehicles had their windows broken out. All incidents allegedly occurred during overnight hours.

Police are asking anyone who has witnessed suspicious activity to report it to police by calling 911.