MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It is a typical day at Elk River’s Fire Station No. 2, where safety is obviously job one.

Fire Lieutenant Mark Lees instructs a group of local women on the proper installation and use of child safety seats. When the course is concluded, these women will be certified to conduct child seat safety checks throughout the community.

It seems being safety conscious is just the way things are here in Elk River.

“Our roots in fire prevention go way back into the 1800s,” said interim Deputy Chief Aaron Surratt.

Surratt and newly-appointed Chief Mark Dickinson tell the story of how a devastating fire destroyed half the town back in 1898.

“And when they were rebuilding the town, they built it out of block so it would be non-combustible,” Surratt said.

And in addition, they utilized a rather new water pumping technology which was arguably the first of its kind in Minnesota.

“The hydraulic ram was installed in the Houlton Building with hopes of using it for fire prevention, and later on they figured they could use the water to flush toilets,” Dickinson said.

Fire prevention before flush toilets? Now that’s safety conscious! And since 1881, safety has been more or less the doctrine of the Elk River Fire Department, to a point.

“Remember when we were burning down that old barn and we just about melted down our new fire truck [laughs]?” said a firefighter.

Through thick and thin, Captain Jeff Smith, Assistant Chief Cliff Anderson and Ambulance Coordinator Steve Dittbenner represent 104 years of service to the city of Elk River — and they have seen a lot of change.

“I got out of college with an advanced first aid degree, and a month later I’m the ambulance coordinator driving around in a 1968 Delta, the ‘Ghostbusters’ car [laughs]!” Dittbenner said.

Elk River now has its own fire academy, requiring 240 hours of training, and for good reason.

“We do everything. It’s not just fighting fires. Rope rescue, water rescue, confined space, and every firefighter is an EMT,” Smith said. “It’s a big time commitment, which builds a lot of comradery.”

And if you said that this department was one big family, you wouldn’t be too far off the mark. They have multiple families with multiple generations in the department.

Yet one may ask: What’s the payoff? Perhaps newly-appointed Chief Dickinson puts it best.

“Every day you get to make a difference, and when you go home with that tremendous feeling that you got to impact somebody’s life, and when that somebody lives in your community,” Dickinson said. “There’s nothing better than that.”